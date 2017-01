Klamath Basin Youth Without Borders is having an International Dinner Fundraiser, with silent auction and no-host bar, Saturday, February 11th- 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center. Single: $25 ~ Couple $40

Monies raised will help send area high school students to Thailand to build with Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village Program.

For tickets call Paula Long at 541-539-9111