Get Ready To Get Your Gardening On

If you’re itching for Spring, you’re in luck – the Gardening Workshop Lecture Series will be just what you’re looking for.

The Klamath County Library and the OSU Extension Service are presenting nine workshops in two months -

Home Vegetable Gardening

Saturday Feb 11th, 10am – noon at the OSU Klamath Basin Research & Exetension Center 6925 Washburn Way

Thursday Feb 23, 6-8pm – Downtown Klamath County Library 126 S. 3rd Street

Tuesday Feb 28 – 1-3pm – South Suburban Branch Library 3625 Summers Lane

Strategies for Stretching the Growing Season

Saturday March 4th, 10am – noon OSU Klamath Basin Research & Exentension Center

Tuesday March 7th, 1-3pm – South Suburban Branch Library

Thursday March 9th, 6-8pm – Downtown Klamath County Library

Growing Fruit in the Home Garden

Tuesday March 14th, 1-3pm – South Suburban Branch Library

Thursday March 16th, 6-8pm – Downtown Klamath County Library

Saturday March 18th, 10am- noon – OSU Klamath Basin Research & Extension Center

For more information please call 541-882-8894 or visit klamathlibrary.org