Citizen’s Police Academy Kicks Off This Week

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you’d like to get up close and personal with the Klamath Falls Police Department, you may want to apply for the Citizen’s Academy. This is the 11th year the academy had been offered. Participants will interact and learn from veteran police officers in a classroom environment, as well as gain knowledge of criminal laws, how they’re enforced locally and how crimes are processed through the judicial system.
The Citizen’s Academy meets every Thursday evening for 10 weeks, starting this Thursday, January 26th at 6:00pm.
If you’re interested, pick up an application at the Klamath Falls Police Department, 2501 Shasta Way, or print an application at: http://www.kfpd.us/volunteer-services/citizens-academy