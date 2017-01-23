AARP Tax-Aides

AARP Tax-Aide will be providing volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service from February 1 through April 15 for middle and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 50 and older.

Due to changes in the software program in 2017, Oregon Tax Aide Sites will not complete California State returns. Federal returns can be completed, however.

Locations include:

St Paul’s Episcopal Church will open February 1, and continue Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm. After February 8, the church will be closed on Wednesdays.

Klamath County Main Library will be open on Wednesdays beginning February 1 from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Chiloquin Library will be open Wednesdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Senior Center will open February 2, and continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Contact the Senior Center at 541-883-7171 to sign up. All other sites are first come, first serve. Times and dates may change without notice.

Important items that will be required are last year’s tax returns, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, Photo ID for all taxpayers, and checking numbers for direct deposit.

Plus, bring all tax related forms including W2, 1099, Social Security income, Interest and Dividends, Capital Gain and Loss, Health Insurance 1095A, and supporting information for itemizing, etc.

For more information go to aarp.org/tax aide, then to free tax help.