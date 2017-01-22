Men And Women Marched For Women’s Rights On Saturday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over 200 people marched in support of Women’s Rights this past Saturday in Klamath Falls, in unison with people all over the world also marching on the same day. And not just women, a number of men and children were out in support as well. Over a million people marching worldwide. As they marched from the library to the courthouse via 5th and 6th streets – in about a 2 mile total walk, they were met with both support and angry passersby.
The group wrapped up the march at the steps of the Government building where they sang “I Am Woman.”
Organizer and leader, Alex Spenser was thrilled with all the men and children who came out to lend their voice to women’s rights. Said Ms. Spenser, “If we want to be a voice and see change in the world… this is where it happens… Vote, talk to people. Women and girls deserve respect and we deserve a government who respects us.”