Red Cross Blood Donation Events In Klamath Falls

The American Red Cross is hosting a number of blood donation events in Klamath Falls the rest of this month and next. If you’d like to donate, you can download the free Blood Donor app on your phone or go to redcrossblood.org. Listed below are some upcoming donation events here in the Basin:

Klamath Falls Blood Donation Center, 2312 South 6th Street: Jan 23 noon-6p; Jan 24 10am – 4pm; Jan 30 noon – 6 pm; Jan 31 10am – 4pm; Feb 6 noon – 6pm; Feb 7 10am – 4pm; Feb 10 8am – 12:30pm; Feb 13 noon – 6pm; Feb 14 10am – 4pm

Production Metal Forming Lobby, 8888 Highway 66: Jan 25 8am-11am

Columbia Plywood, 4949 S, Highway 97: Jan 25 1:30pm-4:30pm

Shasta Elementary School, 1951 Madison Street: Jan 26 noon – 5pm

Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum, 1301 Esplanade St: Feb 2 9am – 2pm

Triad School, 2450 Summers Lane: Feb 3 9:30am – 2pm

OIT College Union Building, 3201 Campus Dr: Feb 8 9am-3pm; Feb 9 8:30am – 2:30pm