Contest Deadline For High School Students Feb. 1st

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The deadline for students to enter the Workplace Safety Contest is coming up. High school kids all over the state are invited to get creative in getting the message out about “increasing awareness about safety on the job for young workers.” The top three entries will take home cash prizes up to $500, and the school those students attend will get a matching amount. To enter, make a 90-second video (or less) that inspires young workers to do at least one thing differently to stay safe on the job. Videos can use comedy, music, anything as long as all videos include the theme “Speak up. Work safe.”
Submissions will be judged on the original health and safety message that appeals to teen workers and safety educators; overall production value such as video/audio quality, acting, and editingl and the “Speak up. Work safe” theme being used effectively.
The winners will be announced at a screening event this Spring and their videos will be posted on YouTube.
For more info go to youngemployeesafety.org/contest The deadline is Feb 1st