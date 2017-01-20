Yreka Man Missing

By: Christy Lynn
Yreka, Cal. – Trygve “Karl” Larson, 79 years old from Yreka, hasn’t been seen since Sunday the 15th of January. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Mr. Larson resides in a trailer park and is known to go on nature walks. His family says he may be endangered for various reasons that weren’t given. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket with a light-colored fleece liner.
The search is currently focused on and around Greenhorn Park . Especially with the severe weather, his family is fearing for his safety. If you have any information, please contact the SCSO’s at (530) 841-2900 or your local law enforcement.