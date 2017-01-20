Women’s Rights March Saturday Here In Klamath Falls

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow, a day after the presidential inauguration, women and some men from all over the world will take part in the Women’s March on Washington. For those that can’t make it to D.C., there are at least 600 Sister Marches being held in cities across the US. It’s expected over 1 million women will march in their own groups on Saturday, not counting the ones going to D.C.
Klamath Falls resident, Christine Thomas (pictured), is going to the D.C. march.
Here in Oregon, a number of women are traveling to Portland, Ashland and Bend, including Wendy Millard who along with 30 men and women are driving to Portland to represent Klamath Falls.
A march is being held here in the Basin. A local writer, Alex Spenser, will lead the group. Spenser says “The idea is a peaceful and positive march to support women and girls and our autonomy, that we have the right to choose what happens to our own body, the right to education, comprehensive health care and peace everywhere to enjoy it.”
The march is Saturday the 21st, meet up at noon across from the Library to the steps of the courthouse, via 5th and 6th streets and over the bridge and back. The total march will be about 2 miles.