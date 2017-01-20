The Winter Weather Could Be Putting Your Fishing Plans On Ice

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Winter weather is affecting more than roads, schools and highways, it’s affecting fishing. Upper Klamath Lake is frozen and ice fishing is not recommended. You can however, fish at the outlet of the lake near Pelican Marina. Access to the Klamath River is extremely challenging considering the snow right now.
Anglers can drive to the river at the base of Keno Dam and access to the lower river is also available at Sportsman Park. Fishing this part of the river is not easy though, as most areas require a strenuous hike to reach the river. Boats are not recommended on this stretch unless you are an expert oarsman.