Sprague River Off Limits For Fishing Until April

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Forget fishing in the Sprague River at least for a while. Starting Monday January 23rd until late April, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is banning fishing in that area for the welfare of the Redband Trout. Fishing while the animals are trying to spawn causes stress and possibly death. After they spawn, the fish will return to the lake and most will make the spawning trek again. Some will spawn up to six times.
Redband Trout are on the state’s Sensitive Species List. Bill Tinniswood, an ODFW fish biologist based in Klamath Falls says, “These fish and their offspring are the future of the Upper Klamath Lake and Williamson River trophy trout fisheries”