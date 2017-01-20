Oregon’s Employment Ended 2016 On A High Note

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The state’s unemployment rate ended 2016 on a high note. Oregon’s unemployment rate was 5% in November and dropped to 4.6% in December. Pretty much right in line with the Nation’s unemployment in December which was 4.7% In December, the state showed 5,000 new employees; broken down as 1,200 in professional and business services, 1,000 government, 700 in finance, 700 health care and 600 in construction. However transportation, warehousing and utilities did cut 500 jobs. The industries showing the fastest growth last year were construction followed by professional/business services and then health care.