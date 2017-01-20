New Sports Store Having Grand Opening On The 28th

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Elite Sports, a locally owned and operated sporting goods store, is having its Grand Opening here in Klamath Falls on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elite Sports carries top name brand clothing and footwear from Nike, Adidas and Under Armour as well as other items like letterman jackets, backpacks, customizable team wear and fan gear.

The first ten people in line on the 28th, will receive free socks for a year. Everyone in line will get entered into drawings throughout that day, and prizes include a pair of Currys, LeBrons and Lillards. However the first 50 people in line will be entered into the drawing twice.

Saturday, January 28th, 10am-2pm 2650 Washburn Way