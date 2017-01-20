Former OIT Coach Reportedly Passes Away

By: c
Ashland, Ore. – Craig Howard, the former head football coach at OIT in 1991, who then went on to helm Southern Oregon University has reportedly passed away. He was 64.
Howard started his college career as a defensive coordinator at Oregon Tech and Portland State. He got his first head coaching job in 1991 at OIT, where he went 8-13 in two seasons. He left to coach high school football in Florida from 2003-2010. It was there that one of his students was future Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
Coach Howard, an Oregon native who was born in Grants Pass and attended Linfield College, returned to the Pacific Northwest in 2011 when he was hired as head coach at SOU.
He spent his final hours doing what he loved: recruiting, and familiarizing future Raiders with the “Character, Strength and Honor” mantra he popularized at SOU.
He passed away Thursday evening in his home, he is survived by his wife, Valerie, their children, Bo and Emily, and five grandchildren.
The family has asked for privacy but will announce details regarding services in the next few days.