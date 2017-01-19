Medford’s Singing Gas Attendant

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – Next time you’re in Medford getting gas, don’t be surprised if the station attendant starts serenading you. At the Shell gas station on the corner of Central and Jackson, Jacob Howard sings while he pumps gas. Why does he do it? He enjoys bringing joy into people’s lives and random acts of singing is how he does that. While he is open for tips, he does it “mainly just because I’ve got time on my hands and it’s fun.” Plus, the reaction he gets is often payment enough.
He’s even getting some help with his love life! One customer asked for his phone number and gave it to her daughter. He doesn’t want to pump gas forever, he dreams of making it big as a singer. Jacob says he encourages others to follow their passion and do what they love.