  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • 21 Year Old Arrested In Connection With Runaway Oregon Teen

21 Year Old Arrested In Connection With Runaway Oregon Teen

francis-marcel-ward
2017/01/19
By: Christy Lynn

 

Jackson County, Ore. – A 21 year old Redding California man has been arrested in Jackson County, Oregon on sexual abuse charges.  The arrest is tied to a case involving a 13 year old girl listed as a runaway from Josephine County.  On Wednesday, a trooper stopped to help out what he thought was a motorist with car problems on I-5 just outside of Ashland.  That’s when the officer recognized the 13 year old who was with 21 year old Francis Marcel Ward, she apparently met him through a dating website.   He’s currently being held at the Josephine County Correctional Facility.