21 Year Old Arrested In Connection With Runaway Oregon Teen

By: Christy Lynn
Jackson County, Ore. – A 21 year old Redding California man has been arrested in Jackson County, Oregon on sexual abuse charges. The arrest is tied to a case involving a 13 year old girl listed as a runaway from Josephine County. On Wednesday, a trooper stopped to help out what he thought was a motorist with car problems on I-5 just outside of Ashland. That’s when the officer recognized the 13 year old who was with 21 year old Francis Marcel Ward, she apparently met him through a dating website. He’s currently being held at the Josephine County Correctional Facility.