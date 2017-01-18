Celebrate Black History Month At The Ross Ragland

Come to the Ross Ragland Theater on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 to celebrate Black History Month with a performance of “Right to Dream.”

“Right to Dream” tells the story of a young African-American girl growing up in a small town in Mississippi on the brink of the American Civil Rights Movement. As she grows she meets celebrated leaders like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., who show her there’s a better future for Blacks in America.

This hauntingly beautiful, multi-media presentation is suitable for students grade 5 and up. In addition to the evening show which is open to the public, the actress playing Ruby will also do productions during the day for Basin children as part of the RRT’s Young Audience Matinee program.

Tickets for the 6pm performance of Right to Dream are just $15, Military, student and senior discounts are available.

The 2016-17 performance season is sponsored by KLAD, Big 98.5, Sunny 107, The Eagle, Forward Vision Media, Herald and News, The James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, the Oregon Arts Commission and The National Endowment for the Arts. This show is sponsored by KOTI-TV.

The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 North 7th Street in Klamath Falls. Telephone 541-884-LIVE (5483) for ticket information and reservations or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org to purchase tickets online and learn more about the theater.