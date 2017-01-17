OSP Inmate From Klamath Falls Found Dead In Cell

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – An inmate of the Oregon Department of Corrections died unexpectedly while in custody Tuesday morning. Dtanyum Arnold Huey of Klamath Falls was found unresponsive in his cell yesterday, medical staff began life saving efforts but 45 year old Mr Huey was pronounced dead at 8:40am.
There were reportedly no other occupants in the cell at the time he was found. Huey was imprisoned on December 1st, 2016 on one count of escape in the second degree out of Klamath County.
The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an inquiry.