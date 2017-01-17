Local Pageant Looking For Contestants

The Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Organization is searching for bright young women to compete for scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine. The pageant will be held on Saturday, April 8th at Mills Auditorium.

If you’re between the ages of 17-24 come to an orientation this Saturday the 21st at the Washington Federal Conference Center, 5215 South 6th Street, at 1:30pm. Parents are welcome too.

For information prior to the orientation or for an application, please contact: Co-Directors Cindy Owens 541-891-0080 or Cheri Sandberg 541-281-1819