Local Pageant Looking For Contestants

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Organization is searching for bright young women to compete for scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine. The pageant will be held on Saturday, April 8th at Mills Auditorium.
Co-Directors, Cindy Owens and Cheri Sandberg say “Participating in the Miss America Organization is one of the most rewarding and beneficial experiences available to young women in the United States. Participants in the pageant gain valuable experience and develop life skills that will benefit their everyday life. In addition, they earn quality scholarship funds for college and graduate school, regardless of whether a title is won.”
If you’re between the ages of 17-24 come to an in-depth orientation to be held this Saturday January 21st at 1:30pm at the Washington Federal Conference Center, 5215 South 6th Street. Parents are welcome to come too. This forum will offer an opportunity to learn about the program including a question and answer session.
For information prior to the orientation or for an application, please contact: Co-Directors Cindy Owens 541-891-0080 or Cheri Sandberg 541-281-1819