KLCAS Winter Giveaway Coming Soon

On Wednesday January 25th, Klamath & Lake Community Action Services will hold its annual Winter Giveaway to serve Basin residents who are homeless. A hot meal and winter supplies such as coats, blankets, hats, and gloves will be provided.

11am-2pm at the Klamath Assembly of God at 235 S Laguna St.

Similar events: at the Lake County Senior Citizen Center on January 23rd from 11am-1pm; Sprague River Community Center on January 25th from 11a-1pm; Chemult Fire Station on January 27th from 11am-1pm.

More information on all of these events is available by calling (541)882-3500 or at www.klcas.org.