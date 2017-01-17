KLCAS Winter Giveaway Coming Soon

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Wednesday January 25th, Klamath & Lake Community Action Services will hold its annual Winter Giveaway to serve Basin residents who are homeless. A hot meal and winter supplies such as coats, blankets, hats and gloves will be provided.
The event works in concert with the Point-in-Time (PIT) count, which is designed to gather census data for statewide homeless populations. This data is crucial to organizations that provide assistance to community members lacking permanent housing; as “nowhere to call home” results in their information not being included during “regular” census counts.
11am-2pm at the Klamath Assembly of God at 235 S Laguna Street.
Similar events: at the Lake County Senior Citizen Center on January 23rd from 11am-1pm; Sprague River Community Center on January 25th from 11a-1pm; Chemult Fire Station on January 27th from 11am-1pm.
More information on all of these events is available by calling (541) 882-3500 or at www.klcas.org.