It’s A Go For The Kit Carson Trail Project

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night at the City Council meeting, a green light was given for the Kit Carson Trail Project to break ground in early May. The presentation was by City Engineer Scott Souders who said the park will be a series of walking and biking trails with an “all-age group Nature Play playground system” and an off-street exercise area as well.
The project, a joint effort between Sky Lakes Medical Center and the Parks Advisory Board, will help to revitalize and re-sculpt existing nature areas as well as put in new sections with elevated tree planting areas. The project will be easily accessible from Crater Lake Parkway/Business 97.
Souders also stated that the construction dollars for the trail network was contributed by the Parks Infrastructure Capital Fund which provided $54 thousand dollars and another $50 thousand dollar donation from Advantage Dental in memory of Dr. Tucker.
As far as the Nature Play playground system, Lauren Jespersen of Sky Lakes said they put in the initial $200 thousand, but realizing more was needed, they received a matching $75 thousand dollars from the Parks budget as well as $50 thousand from the Cascade Health Alliance, bringing the total to $325 thousand dollars.
Upon completion, the trail will be ½ a mile long and will have an eight foot wide granite surface. The Nature Play area will build on the natural surroundings and have things such as a nature slide on a grassy area as opposed to a traditional slide.
Bids are being taken from contractors now, with hopes to break ground in May and open to the public mid to late Summer 2017.