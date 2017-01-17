Gilchrist School Out Early Today Tuesday, Closed Wednesday January 18th

By: Christy Lynn
Students at Gilchrist School have been let go early, today Tuesday January 17th, so crews can remove snow from the roof. Gilchrist School will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday again due to snow removal.
The school staff tried to make phone contact with every parent before the students were released or sent home on buses. About 200 students attend the K-12 school.Principal Steve Prock estimated two to three feet of snow sits on the school’s roof.
Add to that another chance of snow in the forecast for later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday will make the fifth snow day at Gilchrist so far this school year.