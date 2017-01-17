Double Fatality On Hwy 140 Tuesday Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – An accident that appears to be at least partially weather related happened just before 11am on Hwy 140 near Lake of the Woods on Tuesday, January 17th. Traffic was reduced to one lane at milepost 38 near the junction of Dead Indian Memorial Road while crews worked to clear the scene.
Reportedly a pickup truck traveling west slid on the ice and into the path of an oncoming semi. The collision killed both the man and woman in the pickup, which was said to have had California plates. The semi driver was shaken but did not need to be hospitalized.