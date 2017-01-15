Klamath Chamber Gala Celebrated The Community

  • Home > 
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Saturday night at the Ross Ragland, it was all about celebrating the community.  The Klamath Chamber had their 96th annual awards to show their gratitude to local businesses and individuals.  A full list of the winners follows:

Best place to work (15 employees and under):  Emmett’s Auto Repair 

Best place to work (16 employees or more):  AirLink Critical Care Transport

Big IDEA Innovation:  RAD Used Bikes

Commitment to Community:  William Riggs

Pathfinder Award:  Executive Director of the Ross Ragland Theatre Mark McCrary

Environmental Leadership:  Steen Sports Park

Spirit of Entrepreneurialism:  Eric Wilson of Gro-volution

Chamber Ambassador of the Year:  Jenine Steudli

Lifetime Achievement:  Klamath County School District Superintendent Greg Thede   




