Klamath Chamber Gala Celebrated The Community

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Saturday night at the Ross Ragland, it was all about celebrating the community. The Klamath Chamber had their 96th annual awards to show their gratitude to local businesses and individuals. A full list of the winners follows:
Best place to work (15 employees and under): Emmett’s Auto Repair
Best place to work (16 employees or more): AirLink Critical Care Transport
Commitment to Community: William Riggs
Pathfinder Award: Executive Director of the Ross Ragland Theatre Mark McCrary
Environmental Leadership: Steen Sports Park
Spirit of Entrepreneurialism: Eric Wilson of Gro-volution
Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Jenine Steudli
Lifetime Achievement: Klamath County School District Superintendent Greg Thede