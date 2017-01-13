  • Home > 
Water Contamination In Mt. Shasta City

sewage spill
2017/01/13
By: Christy Lynn

 

Mt. Shasta City, Cal. – Don’t drink the water – in Mt. Shasta City – at least not right now. Some  untreated wastewater accidentally made it’s way into Cold Creek after a break in a water main sewer, south of Hatchery Lane, west of I-5.

Until they tell you otherwise, avoid water from Cold Creek downstream from the Central Mount Shasta City exit and the waters of Lake Siskiyou.  They’re installing a bypass pump system so this won’t happen again.  Since the area they’re working in is pretty remote, it could be about 2 weeks until it’s finished.  Officials are estimating that 1,315,000 gallons of sewage got into Cold Creek.    




