Water Contamination In Mt. Shasta City

By: Christy Lynn
Mt. Shasta City, Cal. – Don’t drink the water – in Mt. Shasta City – at least not right now. Some untreated wastewater accidentally made it’s way into Cold Creek after a break in a water main sewer, south of Hatchery Lane, west of I-5.
Until they tell you otherwise, avoid water from Cold Creek downstream from the Central Mount Shasta City exit and the waters of Lake Siskiyou. They’re installing a bypass pump system so this won’t happen again. Since the area they’re working in is pretty remote, it could be about 2 weeks until it’s finished. Officials are estimating that 1,315,000 gallons of sewage got into Cold Creek.