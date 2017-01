The public is invited to celebrate the new Blue Zones Project Worksite certification for, Cascade Comprehensive Care. CCC was approved with the most points of any worksite in Klamath Falls so far.

Who: Cascade Comprehensive Care, Inc.

What: Blue Zones Project Worksite Approval Celebration

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: 2909 Daggett Ave., Suite 200, Klamath Falls