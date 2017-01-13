Political Based Gathering This Sunday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This weekend there’s going to be a political event on the steps of the Klamath County Courthouse.
Tied in with the Women’s March on Washington being held next Saturday the 21st, the local chapter of the League of Women Voters will gather at the steps of the courthouse this Sunday, the 15th from Noon to 1pm.
It’s an effort to show their support for the health care options currently available under the Affordable Care Act, put in place by the Obama Administration. An Act that might be in jeopardy under President Elect Trump’s watch.
Anyone is welcome to join them, they do ask that you make and bring your own signs.