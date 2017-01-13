Political Based Gathering This Sunday

  • Home > 
League of Woman Voters
2017/01/13
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This weekend there’s going to be a political event on the steps of the Klamath County Courthouse.

Tied in with the Women’s March on Washington being held next Saturday the 21st, the local chapter of the League of Women Voters will gather at the steps of the courthouse this Sunday, the 15th from Noon to 1pm.

It’s an effort to show their support for the health care options currently available under the Affordable Care Act, put in place by the Obama Administration.  An Act that might be in jeopardy under President Elect Trump’s watch.

Anyone is welcome to join them, they do ask that you make and bring your own signs.


  • Jerry Shearer

    Why would someone support such stupidity, such as Obama Care, that is costing us the tax payers more money out of our pockets?. When President Elect Trump will be offering something more affordable and with better care for women and people in general. That is pure nonsense.

  • Chari Woodard

    They do it because in today’s “society”, the vast majority of people always need something to complain about because reality doesn’t fit their cookie cutter standards. I wish these people would take a look back to 30 years ago and see what was NOT and valuable back then so they can understand the reality that the progress made in the health insurance system has improved and will keep improving.

  • Chari Woodard

    Sorry… edit… “what was NOT available back then*”



