Klamath Falls To Receive $450,000 In Timber Payments

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – On Wednesday, it was announced that the Bureau of Land Management would distribute approximately $19 million to 18 counties in Western Oregon. The amount for Klamath Falls is $450,000 dollars. The payments, made via the Oregon and California Land Act helps counties offset county timber and tax revenue that is not generated by federally managed forests.
The money our county received will go towards law enforcement, road maintenance, health services, schools, libraries and other county services.