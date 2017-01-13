Another Blue Zones Approved Worksite In Klamath Falls

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - We just got another Blue Zones Approved Worksite. Cascade Comprehensive Care – the parent company for Cascade Health Alliance has officially been certified.
The Blue Zones Project was started from research done by Dan Buettner of National Geographic. Basically it’s a way to help a community strive for well being and to help make choosing healthier choices easier.
Getting the Approved Worksite certification was not easy, but the crew at CCC had 86 points – which is the most points of any Blue Zone worksite in the Basin so far.
Cascade Comprehensive Care has been taking care of Basin residents health for 25 years. Join them in a ribbon cutting ceremony, this Thursday Jan 19th 11:30am at their offices on Daggett Ave.