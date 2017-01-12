Tech – Eastern Oregon Game Delayed Because Of Weather

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- With a road closure preventing the Eastern Oregon Charter bus from arriving to pick up teams, as well as, continued hazardous conditions, the EOU at Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball games originally scheduled for Thursday night in Klamath Falls have been rescheduled for Sunday, January 15th at 3:00 pm for the women and 5:00 pm for the men. All tickets for Thursday’s game will be accepted on Sunday against Eastern Oregon.

Thursday nights Hawaiian night promotion will be moved to Saturday afternoon as Oregon Tech takes on College of Idaho with the women’s tip-off at 1:00pm and the men’s tip-off scheduled for 3:00 pm. All fans are being encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire on Saturday. Additionally, the Oregon Tech Hawaiian club will be preforming at halftime of the men’s game and North Shore Hawaiian plate lunch will be available for purchase for $5. Saturday is also Rogue Credit Union day with 50 cent popcorn available courtesy of Rogue Credit Union.