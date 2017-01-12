Snow Shoveling Assistance For Basin Seniors

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Due to the severe weather a number of elderly Basin residents have found themselves snowed in. So,the Klamath County Community Corrections department has paired up with the Klamath Basin Senior Center to help shovel snow off driveways and sidewalks.
Each morning the senior center provides a list of addresses and then about 10 correction center offenders – who, escorted by someone from the dept takes care of the snow. It’s a win win, the seniors are able to get out of their homes and those doing the shoveling, are able to fulfill a portion of their community service.
The assistance is for low-income senior citizens living in the county – for those that are living within the city limits, there’s a different program is available called the Senior Snow Removal Program. If you’re a senior and need some help with snow shoveling, pick up an application form (or have someone pick one up for you) at the senior center, the utility billing department as well as online at klamathfalls.city.