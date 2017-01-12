PenAir Renews Their Commitment To The Basin

Klamath Falls, Ore. – PenAir is here for the long haul in Klamath Falls – and they’ve found some new ways of proving it. They’re focusing on improving reliability and on-time performance by making some adjustments to their Pacific Northwest operations.
For starters, moving their maintenance base from Aurora, Oregon to a hangar at PDX. The airline’s COO, Dave Hall says “Our aircraft have had to be flown to the Aurora maintenance facility in order to perform daily maintenance checks required by the FAA, causing flight crews and mechanics to drive the distance between Aurora and Portland, which adds significant time to flight delays.”
Also, starting February 1st, PenAir will add an additional round-trip between Portland and Klamath Falls – which makes three round trip options. New departure times to Portland will be 7:15am, 3:45pm and 7:40pm with returning flights available at 5:30am, 2:00pm and 5:55pm Monday through Friday. As well as two flights each way on Saturdays and Sundays.
Add to this a new Regional Office in Portland that will serve as PenAir’s aircraft parts facility instead of where it’s been, in Anchorage.
Hall also said “The Company has created new positions that will help better manage on-time performance and staff a consumer affairs office that will help us improve our customer communications. Most importantly, the ontime performance position will continually analyze reasons for flight delays and generate efficiencies so we can keep our airline on-time.“ They’ve also hired a new Customer Service Manager in Klamath Falls who comes to PenAir with previous airline experience at Horizon Air.
PenAir has committed to a contract with the Port of Portland through 2025, adding Hall “We believe this shows our commitment to our West Coast operation, which includes the community of Klamath Falls.”