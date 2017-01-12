KFCD #4 Celebrates Their Volunteers

Klamath Falls, Ore – This past Tuesday night, the Board of Directors for Klamath County Fire District #4, held an event to say Thank You to their volunteers. Catered by Yummies Cowboy Cuisine and held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, the volunteers were given awards as well as receiving gift cards and t-shirts. Those who received awards were:

Meghan Lewis – Rookie of the Year

Tyler Hull – Firefighter of the Year

Joel Terhune – EMS of the Year

Lt. Zach Moran – Officer of the Year

Capt. Ellie Backer – Chief’s Award