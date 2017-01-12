Red Cross Donation Events In Klamath Falls Next Week

By: Christy Lynn
As the snow gets higher, so does the shortage of blood available says the American Red Cross. A combination of snowy and icy roads has forced 16 blood drives to be canceled in the Pacific Northwest recently. In December, almost 100 drives were canceled nationwide resulting over 3,000 donations not being collected.
If you’d like to donate, you can download the free Blood Donor app on your phone or go to redcrossblood.org. Listed below are some upcoming donation events here in the Basin:
Monday January 16 Noon-6pm and Tuesday January 17th from 10am-4pm at Klamath Falls Blood Donation Center, 2312 S. 6th St., Suite B
Wednesday January 18th from 8am-2pm at Henley Elementary School, 9227 OR-39
Thursday January 19th 9am-2pm at Eagle Ridge High School, 677 S. 7th
Friday January 20th from 10am-4pm at Admin Building, 3250 Lakeport