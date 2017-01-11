Oregon Officially In A State Of Emergency

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Earlier today, the state of Oregon officially was declared to be in a state of emergency. Governor Brown made the declaration Wednesday at the request of local officials as well as on the recommendation of the Oregon office of Emergency Management (OEM).
Governor Brown urges “…all Oregonians to follow the recommendations of local authorities, and avoid travel while ODOT crews clear roads and work to restore core services.”
OEM is coordinating the deployment of the Oregon State Police, the Oregon National Guard and ODOT to help communities needing assistance. The state of emergency is officially in effect for 30 days unless the Governor decides to terminate it before then.