Basin Medical Director In ICU At OHSU

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – An update on the Medical Director of the Sky Lakes Wellness Center. As of 9am today, Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke remains in critical condition in the ICU at OHSU in Portland, after a tragic sledding accident this past weekend. The 39 year old was struck by a pickup truck as she was sledding down Manzanita Road Saturday morning. A spokesperson for Sky Lakes, Tom Hottman said she is alive but could pass at any minute. Some Basin residents have put flowers and hearts at the intersection where the accident happened.