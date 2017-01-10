  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Basin Medical Director In ICU At OHSU

Basin Medical Director In ICU At OHSU

Dr Van Dyke.image
2017/01/10
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An update on the Medical Director of the Sky Lakes Wellness Center. As of 9am today, Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke remains in critical condition in the ICU at OHSU in Portland, after a tragic sledding accident this past weekend.  The 39 year old was struck by a pickup truck as she was sledding down Manzanita Road Saturday morning.  A spokesperson for Sky Lakes, Tom Hottman said she is alive but could pass at any minute.  Some Basin residents have put flowers and hearts at the intersection where the accident happened.


  • Sally Walker

    What a wonderful lady!!! Most doctors are a little socially awkward, not her, she was fun and laughed so real! Love to the dragon lady, said with the utmost respect and gratitude! She didn’t like fried foods because she wanted us to live as long as we could and be healthy on our journey! It’s almost poetic she died having fun!!! Love you lived a beautiful life only wanting to help others live a beautiful, healthy life. God bless you, you will never be forgotten!