Basin Doctor On Life Support

Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke
2017/01/09

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 40 year old woman was seriously injured Saturday morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding.  Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke was allegedly sledding down Manzanita Street when she was hit by a motorist crossing the intersection.  She is currently on life support.  Dr. Van Dyke is the Medical Director  at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center here in Klamath Falls.  ***Our apologies for false information reported to us earlier in the day that we had put on this site***


  • Sally Walker

    What a wonderful lady!!! Most doctors are a little socially awkward, not her, she was fun and laughed so real! Love to the dragon lady, said with the utmost respect and gratitude! She didn’t like fried foods because she wanted us to live as long as we could and be healthy on our journey! It’s almost poetic she died having fun!!! Love you lived a beautiful life only wanting to help others live a beautiful, healthy life. God bless you, you will never be forgotten!



