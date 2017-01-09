Basin Doctor On Life Support

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 40 year old woman was seriously injured Saturday morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding. Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke was allegedly sledding down Manzanita Street when she was hit by a motorist crossing the intersection. She is currently on life support. Dr. Van Dyke is the Medical Director at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center here in Klamath Falls. ***Our apologies for false information reported to us earlier in the day that we had put on this site***