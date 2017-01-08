Highway 97 Reopened After Head On Collision

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – As of 9am Sunday, US 97 was reopened in both directions at mile post 266, just 8 miles north of Klamath Falls. It had been closed for 4 hours due to a head on crash involving three semis.
The Basin wasn’t even hit the hardest with the weekend winter storm. In 36 hours the Oregon State Patrol responded to over 750 traffic incidents statewide. That includes 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles, and 394 reported crashes and most were weather related. Amazingly, no lives were lost but OSP is still urging motorists to travel only if needed until the weather clears.
Here’s some video footage of OSP hard at work this weekend:
OSP hard at work this weekend during the storm 1/7-8/17