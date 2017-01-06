Two Basin Families Displaced By Fires Today

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District responded to two separate calls this morning. At 605 Division Street, crews had to put out a fire that was hidden inside the structure of the home. Then less than a half hour later they were called out to 1505 Madison Ave where a blaze had started after a pan left on the stove had ignited some cabinets in the kitchen.
Luckily the snow was an asset and actually was used to help extinguish the first fire.
You’d think the cold temperatures make it easier for fire crews to battle flames, however Division Chief Monte Keady says “The cold puts a strain on the crews’ ability to work and can affect the equipment and breathing apparatus.”
When it was all over, both Basin families were displaced but the American Red Cross came in to help them get resettled.