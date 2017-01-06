Lost River Students Are Being Sent Home

Malin, Ore. – Lost River Jr./Sr. High School is closing early at 11 a.m. today, Friday, Jan. 6. The school’s heating system is malfunctioning in the extremely cold temperatures hitting the Klamath Basin this week. Overnight temperatures reached 20 degrees below zero in the Merrill and Malin areas.

On Friday Lost River’s building remained about 60 degrees, but school officials decided to send students home when issues with the heating system persisted. Students will be released and/or bussed home at 11 a.m. The school contacted parents, notifying them of the situation.

Merrill and Malin Elementary Schools continue to run on a regular schedule for the rest of today. All other Klamath County School District schools will continue on a regular schedule today. KCSD maintenance crews are working to fix the heating system at Lost River as soon as possible.