The Esplanade – Negotiations Continue

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – With a new Mayor and two new members sworn in, the city council got right to work. They heard a presentation from Dwight Unti, the president of Portland-area based developer Tokola Properties about a multi-million-dollar mixed use project. The plan is to build a structure that’ll have retail on the ground floor and over 70 market rate apartments above. The location is on the site that was the former Ford dealership/Balsiger building, where Main Street and Esplanade come together. If built on the 2 1/2 acre site the complex would be called The Esplanade. The council voted 4-1 to this past Tuesday to extend the agreement so negotiations can continue for six more months.
The project would hopefully breathe new life into the downtown area meaning more revenue, however it will require the city to pay at least $2 million in order to complete the public-private partnership development.