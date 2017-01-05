New Commissioners Might Mean New Meeting Practices

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls,Ore. – The Klamath County commissioners usually start their business meeting with a prayer, however this past Tuesday that was not the case, as the new commissioners re-evaluate the practice that has been in place.
Usually, a prayer typically follows the Pledge of Allegiance and is offered by a commissioner. But the new commissioners, Donnie Boyd and Derrick DeGroot, are wondering if this tradition should be changed.
Boyd said “…I’m not sure, to be 100 percent blunt, that a county commissioner meeting is a place to have a prayer every single meeting.”
The only non new commissioner on the board, Kelly Minty Morris, was the one who decided not to have the prayer this time around. Minty Morris said “They’re new and I don’t know how they felt about that so I wanted us to have the opportunity to talk about whether we want to continue doing it as we had done it.”
There are two options: keep doing the invocation or have a minister offer a prayer instead, during the meetings or at another event such as a monthly prayer gathering.
At this time, no decision has been made. Another possible change is have evening meetings once a month so residents who aren’t available to come to the morning sessions, could be in attendance.