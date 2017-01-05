KCSD Urges Residents To Be Mindful Where They Shovel

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all of us, that with the large amounts of snow we’re getting – please be careful where you plow and shovel it. Lately KCSD has been getting some complaints of traffic hazards caused by people pushing snow into the roads and on the sidewalks and then parking in the roadway. If you are caught doing so, you can be charged criminally for ‘Disorderly Conduct in the second degree’. If you have any questions, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.