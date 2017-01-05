12 Thousand People Still Without Power

Medford, Ore. – Due to yesterday’s massive winter storm, 12,000 people lost electricity as of 1pm Wednesday. Due to the severe damage, some may not have their power restored until Friday. Pacific Power is working around the clock to restore power to those hit not only southern Oregon but in Northern California as well.

Crews for the utility company are dealing with waist high snow, downed trees and closed roads in areas such as Josephine and Jackson counties here in Oregon and Siskiyou County in California.

Larry Young, the Southwest operations director said “We are deploying snow cats where necessary and may use helicopters to patrol lines or get crews to areas that are inaccessible.”

Not helping matters, the forecast is calling for more snow in those areas, possibly to be followed by rains that could cause flooding, further hampering work.

A warming shelter is being operated by the Red Cross at the Cave Junction City Hall, at 222 West Lister St.

Customers can check on outage updates at: pacificpower.net/outage