Two Hospitalized After Stabbing In Apparent Love Quarrel

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday evening, January 2nd, Klamath Falls Police responded to the 3000 block of Butte Street after getting reports of a stabbing. Both a male and female suffered non threatening knife wounds and were transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Officers say 34 year old Jacquelyn Rose Love of Klamath Falls, apparently stabbed her boyfriend and his female roommate during an argument. Love was taken into custody and is being held at the Klamath County Jail on 2 charges each of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.