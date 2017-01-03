Storytellers and Musicians

The Klamath County Library is looking for volunteer storytellers and musical groups for a community performance of -The Hearth.

Storytellers will tell a true, personal story on the theme of “Little Love Stories,” and will receive training and guidance prior to the event. Performers must submit their story ideas or music to Adult Services Librarian Charla Oppenlander at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org by Friday, January 13th at 5 pm.

The Hearth Community is a new model of community building based on personal storytelling, reflective listening, and community service. The Hearth events will be held regularly, and a different local non-profit will benefit each time.

For more information, please call or email Charla Oppenlander at 541-882-8894 ext. 10 or coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.