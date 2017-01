The 17th Annual Klamath County Bridal Show and Prom Show is happening Saturday, Jan.7- 10 am to 4 pm at Klamath County Fairgrounds. Explore and experience the top wedding professionals, vendors, event and rental services. Admission is FREE, but canned and packaged non perishable foods donations to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank are encouraged.

Get information at 5143 S. 6th Street Klamath Falls, Oregon 97603 | 541-884-0114 | partytimeenterprise@gmail.com