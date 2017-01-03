Free Shirt For Blood Donation Through January 8th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – No matter if it’s winter or summer, our Basin neighbors in the hospital need live saving blood transfusions. And with so many people traveling during the holidays, they really need our help. So add donating blood to your holiday To Do List.
The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving treatments this winter. As a special thank you for donating, if you do so before January 8th, you’ll receive a free long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Here’s a list of donation times you can sign up for:
Klamath Falls Blood Donation Center, 2312 South 6th Street: Monday Jan 2nd 9am – 3pm; Tuesday Jan 3rd 10am – 4pm; Friday Jan 6th 8am – 12:30pm; Monday Jan 9th noon – 6pm & Tuesday Jan 10th 10am – 4pm
National Fitness & Racquet Club, 2524 Crosby Avenue: Wed Jan 4th 12:30pm – 5:30pm
Pacific Crest Credit Union, 2972 Washburn Way: Thursday Jan 5th 10am – 3pm
Visit their website for more information at: redcrossblood.org